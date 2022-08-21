Featured Local Job: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Part-time and Per diem Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).
BENEFITS:
- 403(b)
- Dental insurance
- Flexible schedule
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Referral program
- Tuition reimbursement
- Vision insurance
SIGN-ON BONUS $1,500 FOR PART-TIME
NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES
ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER
A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!
Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.
THE LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE POSITION
Clarview’s LPNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. LPNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.
They currently have the following opportunities available:
- Part-Time
- Per Diem
- 2nd and 3rd Shift
TOP AREAS OF FOCUS:
- Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care
- Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures
- Note changes in resident physical and emotional status
- Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care
- Make resident rounds on a regular basis
- Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies, and procedures
- Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues
- Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team
- Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times
Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.