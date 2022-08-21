Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Clarion County
CLARION CO., Pa. – There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region!
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors continues its series of great things to see and do in each of the five counties that make up PAGO’s region and Cook Forest State Park.
Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Clarion County:
A Great Place to Golf…
Foxburg Country Club enables golfers to play on a very historic course, in fact, the oldest continuously running course in the USA.
A Great Place to Hike…
Rail 66 Country Trail is a four-season, non-motorized trail that extends 20 paved miles through scenic northern Clarion County. It is very popular with cyclists.
A Great Place for Entertainment
Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts in Foxburg provides enriching and stimulating professional music programs and art exhibits at Lincoln Hall, Red Brick Gallery, and Riverstone Farms. Lincoln Hall is home to the “Mighty McKissick Wurlitzer” theatre organ. It is one of only twenty-four built in this style and size.
A Great Place to Explore
Cook Forest State Park is home to the picturesque Wild & Scenic Clarion River, the Forest Cathedral of ancient pines, panoramic views at Seneca Point and from atop the fire tower. Countless opportunities for outdoor adventure make Cook Forest one of the top state parks in the nation.
A Great Place to take in the view…
Brady’s Bend Overlook near East Brady offers visitors a spectacular eight-mile panoramic view of the magnificent bend in the mighty Allegheny River.
A Great Place for History…
Helen Furnace is a cold-blast charcoal stone furnace and iron works built in 1845 with eight-foot bosh 32 feet high. Originally called “Hieland” or “Highland” in Scottish.
A Great Place for Art…
The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center features a wide variety of American art for sale in the heart of downtown along the Redbank Valley Trails.
A Great Place to Shop…
Fryburg Old Treasurer Depot offers a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, furniture, jewelry, books, and items by local artisans.
A Great Place for Boating
Pool #9 in East Brady is the most upriver pool on the Allegheny River. Boaters can enjoy nine miles of deep-water unlimited horsepower boating fun.
A Great Place for Star Gazing
Peirce Planetarium at Clarion University features a 40-foot dome with precision-engineered star ball that combines optical and electro-mechanical technology to provide an accurate view of the night sky and its motion.
