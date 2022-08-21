 

State Police Calls: Shippenville Man Bit By Loose German Shepherd

Sunday, August 21, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp carCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Shippenville Man Bit By Loose German Shepherd

According to PSP Clarion, this incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at a property on North Second Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say Daniel Miller’s German Shepherd dog got loose, went to the neighboring property, and bit a 70-year-old Shippenville man in the forearm causing injury.

Miller, age 62, was cited for a dog law violation at District Court 18-3-03.

Police Investigate Undetermined Death in Madison Township

Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion were requested to respond to a residence located on McNaughton Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, for the purpose of conducting a death investigation.

The victim is a 49-year-old Rimersburg man.

This investigation remains open pending the results of the autopsy and toxicology testing.

The incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on July 9, 2022.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, August 19, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

