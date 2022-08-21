State Police Calls: Shippenville Man Bit By Loose German Shepherd

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Shippenville Man Bit By Loose German Shepherd

According to PSP Clarion, this incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at a property on North Second Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say Daniel Miller’s German Shepherd dog got loose, went to the neighboring property, and bit a 70-year-old Shippenville man in the forearm causing injury.

Miller, age 62, was cited for a dog law violation at District Court 18-3-03.

Police Investigate Undetermined Death in Madison Township

Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion were requested to respond to a residence located on McNaughton Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, for the purpose of conducting a death investigation.

The victim is a 49-year-old Rimersburg man.

This investigation remains open pending the results of the autopsy and toxicology testing.

The incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on July 9, 2022.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, August 19, 2022.

