Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 43-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The incident allegedly occurred around 4:57 p.m. on December 23, 2020, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 1, 2022, a Clarion-based State Trooper was assigned to conduct a firearms violation investigation in which Jennifer Lynn Robinson attempted to purchase a CZ P10C pistol at a Redbank Township sporting goods store.

Robinson is a person prohibited from purchasing such firearm, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, while completing ATF form 4473, Robinson checked the “No” box for question 21(c) “relating to having been convicted in any court of a felony or any crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence” and question 21(h) “being subject to any court order, restraining them from harassing, stalking, or threatening a child or intimate partner.”

Robinson was denied the purchase due to having a conviction of simple assault (Misdemeanor 2) on March 11, 2003, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Robinson is also a subject of an active Protection from Abuse Order out of Jefferson County, Pa., the complaint states.

The state trooper was able to verify that Robinson did have an active PFA order entered on April 18, 2019, and expiring on April 18, 2022, at the time of this incident, the complaint notes.

On April 12, 2022, the above-mentioned sporting goods store provided the state trooper a copy of the ATF form 4473 completed and signed by Robinson which showed the “No” blocks for questions 21(c) and 21(h) checked, according to the complaint.

On July 14, 2022, Jennifer Robinson was interviewed.

According to the complaint, Robinson reportedly indicated that she was aware of going to the above-mentioned sporting goods store to purchase a firearm. She was asked if she was aware of why she was denied the purchase, and she said not at the time, but she knows now. The state trooper informed Robinson about the PFA, and she said she was unaware she had a PFA against her. She said she became aware of it after she was denied and she spoke with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office who informed her of it.

The trooper asked Robinson if she received any paperwork regarding a PFA, and she informed him that she didn’t, but her mother may have been given something, the complaint continues.

The trooper then asked Robinson about her conviction of simple assault in 2003 and on question 21(c) in which she answered “No” for being convicted of a felony or a crime in which she could have been sentenced to imprisonment for more than one year, even if she received a shorter sentence, including probation. Robinson advised the trooper that when she filled the paperwork out, she read that section, and when she saw the word felony, she didn’t read any further. Robinson explained that “she has no idea what a felony or misdemeanor is. She said she was sentenced to probation for that conviction and no one explained to her what she could have been sentenced to,” the complaint states.

She has been charged with the following offenses:

– Sell or Transfer of Firearm – False Written Statement, Felony 3

– Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

According to court documents, she is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

