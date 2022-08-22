The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers likely before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.