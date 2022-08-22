Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Baby Girl
Monday, August 22, 2022 @ 12:08 AM
This week's Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Baby Girl.
Baby Girl is an adult female Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Boxer mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Baby Girl is friendly, athletic, and playful.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
