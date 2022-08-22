Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Waffles

Pecan topping will really make the flavor of these special sweet potato waffles stand out!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar



1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon ground cardamom1/2 teaspoon salt3 large eggs, separated1 cup sour cream1 cup cold mashed sweet potatoes1/2 cup whole milk1/4 cup butter, melted3/4 cup chopped pecansMaple syrup, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, cardamom, and salt. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks, sour cream, sweet potatoes, milk, and butter; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in pecans.

-In a small bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter. Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s directions until golden brown. Serve with syrup.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.