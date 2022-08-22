Featured Local Job: Superintendent

Keystone School District, located in Knox, Pennsylvania, Clarion County, is searching for a Superintendent that possesses excellent leadership, communication, and decision making skills.

The District is comprised of two buildings including a K-6 elementary and a 7-12 Jr./Sr. High School with a total enrollment of 900 students. Keystone School District maintains a student-centered approach to education and strives for innovative programs to foster education for all students. The District is host to a superior faculty with a recently negotiated five-year contract. The District provides a one-to-one Chromebook initiative, universal classroom SMART Boards, and other instructional technology resources. An experienced and strong Administrative team, clerical staff and Business Office provides effective support and dedicated building leadership. The District has been able to formulate and initiate an eight-year building and infrastructure improvement plan while sustaining a strong fund balance and remaining debt free. The District also has the support of two community foundations that lend financial support and guidance toward technology integration. The Keystone School District Board of Directors is prepared to offer the successful Superintendent candidate a competitive salary that is commensurate with experience and skills.

Deadline for applications is October 14, 2022.

If you would like to schedule a visit to the District or are interested in applying, please contact Kristoffer Willison, Board Secretary, [email protected] / (814) 797-5921.

