Local Woman Accused of Striking Man With Wooden Board That Had Nails in It During Domestic Incident

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested on assault charges for allegedly striking a man with a wooden board that had nails in it during a domestic incident on Thursday night in Sligo.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Chelsea Dawn Steele, of Sligo, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Friday, August 19.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Madison Street Extension, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, for an active domestic incident around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18.

Upon arrival, police made contact with a known male victim, who related he was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend and the mother of his children, Chelsea Steele.

The victim told police that during the altercation, Steele grabbed a wooden board that had nails in it and swung it at him, striking him in the right shoulder, the complaint states.

Police observed a raised scratch mark that appeared to be bleeding, which the victim related was caused by the board, the complaint indicates.

Police then made contact with Steele, who related that the victim was “coming towards her and she felt threatened,” so she struck him with the wooden board.

Steele told police that the victim did not swing at her or strike her during the altercation, but did cause damage to her vehicle, the complaint notes.

Steele was arraigned at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, in front of District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, at 2:00 p.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

