Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born July 24, 1934, in Ashland Township, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth (Barlett) Sanders.

On December 6, 1952, she married Richard M. “Dick” Detar at the Salem Lutheran Church. He survives.

Louisa was a graduate of Salem Township High School. She was a homemaker, provided private nursing care to patients, and was a nurse’s aid at the hospital.

Louisa was a member of the Falls Creek United Methodist Church.

She loved the Lord with all of her heart and was a good Christian lady.

Louisa participated in the church’s Women’s Club, attended Bible study faithfully, and was a Sunday school teacher.

Additionally, she was a member of the Falls Creek Women’s Club.

Louisa loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Louisa is survived by four children, Deborah (Dennis) Elnitsky, Brockway, Marcia (Robert) Price, Elizabethtown, PA, Richard A. “Rick” (Cindy) Detar, Falls Creek, and David (Toni) Detar, Bridgeville, PA; ten grandchildren, Mike (Susan), Becky, Daniel (Jennifer), Patricia, Katherine (Andrew), Thomas, Jason (Meredith), Tracee (Nelson), Matthew, and Andrew; ten great-grandchildren, Katherine, Andrew, Madelynn, Daniel, Ryder, Garrett, Olivia, Teagan, Dillon, and Dominic, and three siblings, Gary Sanders, Ashland Township, Dale (Kathy) Sanders, Seneca, PA, and Diane Shreffler, Salem Township.

Louisa was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, John and Glenn Sanders.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium in DuBois.

Memorial donations may be made to the Falls Creek UMC, P.O. Box 286, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

