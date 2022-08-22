Marjorie J. Goodwill, 80, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday August 20, 2022 at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Guy(Spike) Goodwill, and daughter, Deborah Hershberger, and, son Guy Goodwill Jr.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.