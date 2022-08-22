Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh; following a period of declining health.

He was born January 19, 1953 in Franklin, a beloved son to the late Terry M. & Barbara J. (Beers) Porter.

Following High school, he worked at Polk Center, and at Vision Quest as a cook for the wagon train locally, and then was a cook at the Holy Cow Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

He was survived by his son, Stephen M. & his wife Erika A. (Dantone) Porter of Ravenna, OH and his daughter, Crystal R. (McQuiston) Westlake & husband James A. Westlake and his grand-daughter Ariana M. Knox of Oil City. His sisters: Sandy & her husband Bob Peterson; Kathy & her husband Roger Duck; Terry Lee & her husband Ronald Weyand; Dorothy (Jean) Guthrie, all of Franklin & a brother, Mike & his wife Diane Porter of Rocky Grove; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Melvin enjoyed playing the drums, listening to music, and listening to the scanner.

He loved cooking and would make homemade noodles, ham & bean soup, sausage gravy and biscuits and his famous pizza burgers, just to name a few, for those he loved.

He also enjoyed playing the lottery, watching TV, and talking on the phone.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his good friend, Floyd Collins whom he enjoyed spending time with and went to pow-wows with.

Upon Melvin’s request, there will be no public viewing.

He will be laid to rest at the Graham Cemetery in Franklin, and a private ceremony will be held for the family only.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

