Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38

Monday, August 22, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. 

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.

Police say Mcanallen reportedly felt dizzy, passed out, and crashed into an embankment on the right-hand side of the roadway.

Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Service transported him to Butler Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a helmet.

North Washington Volunteer Fire Department and Rumbaugh Towing also assisted at the scene.


