Pickup Strikes Embankment, Goes Airborne in Toby Township Crash

Monday, August 22, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and went airborne when a New Bethlehem man lost control of it on Summerville Road in Toby Township last Thursday evening. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:57 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, on Summerville Road, near Elder Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Bradford L. Schmader, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north on Summerville Road and lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado. It went off the roadway on the east berm, then struck an embankment, went airborne, and landed on the east berm, facing north.

Schmader and his passenger–32-year-old Michael A. Brown II, of Rimersburg– were using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, Schmader was cited for failing to drive the vehicle at a safe speed.


