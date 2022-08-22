Colony Factory Crafted Homes to Host Job Fair on August 29
Monday, August 22, 2022 @ 12:08 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Colony Factory Crafted Homes is hosting a job fair in Shippenville on Monday, August 29.
On-site interviews will be conducted from 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m at the Colony Factory Crafted Homes office at 20510 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville.
Refreshments will be provided to those who attend.
Colony Factory Crafted Homes offers competitive pay, a generous benefits package, and opportunities for advancement.
If you cannot attend during the regular job fair hours, please stop by the office throughout the day and someone will be available to conduct an interview.
Colony Factory Crafted Homes is located at 20510 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, Pa.
