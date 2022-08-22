SPONSORED: Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With students across the country gearing up to go back to school, Dancer’s Studio in Clarion is getting ready to open the doors to an all-new preschool program with a focus on the arts and movement.

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool (DSPACP) is located within Dancer’s Studio at 609 Main Street in Clarion. This program will be a unique preschool experience for children and their parents.

DSPACP Believes in Developing Students’ Creative Gifts

DSPACP believe in developing students’ creative gifts and providing opportunities for them to flourish. Along with traditional academic and social learning, their program is a comprehensive Christian Performing Arts program that includes ballet, tap, tumbling, music, and art.

Dancer’s Studio owner AJo Gallagher told exploreClarion.com, “We’re super excited to offer a Pre-K program that is not only Christian-based but also performance-based. Our students will be covering the school curriculum, Bible ballet, tap, tumbling, and music while having fun along the way.

“Our staff is incredible and so eager to meet their students.”

DSPACP Uses Pa. Early Learning Standard for Pre-K

Dancer’s Studio’s facility features four clean, comfortable, fun, and inviting classroom spaces.

The DSPACP curriculum is designed by the Performing Arts Preschool Director and staff using the Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards for Pre-K. The curriculum focuses on the whole child, addressing social, emotional, academic, and creative learning. It is finely tuned to the needs of preschoolers and nurtures analytical and creative thinking. The preschool class encourages learning by engaging children in fun, hands-on experiences that enhance a child’s cognitive development.

Equipped as a working performing arts studio, DSPACP offers children, ages three to five, the opportunity to experiment with a broad range of fellowship and art through music, dance, crafts, and more.

About DSPSCP Lead Teacher – Joy Horner

Leading the staff is Joy Horner who has spent many years in the teaching business and is completely on board when it comes to learning through art and movement.

“I believe completely in hands-on, interactive learning, especially in preschool,” Joy said. “I tell the parents from day one, don’t expect a bunch of worksheets to come home because kids don’t learn a ton from worksheets. They learn from actually doing.”

With over 10 years of experience teaching preschool children, Joy has taught Head Start, Pre-K Counts, Building Blocks Preschool, and has spent time working in Early Intervention with children with developmental delays.

“We focus a lot on the kids asking questions, and how to find answers to their questions,” Joy explained. “Even more important than (standard learning) is the social and emotional parts of being able to learn. Like, being able to follow directions, being able to problem solve and work with peers, and being able to be given directions and follow those directions.”

With a passion for preschool, Joy is excited to pass along her excitement of learning to the students at DSPACP.

DSPACP Learning Style Is Not Gender Specific

She stresses the fact that this learning style is not gender specific and wants to knock down the barriers.

“The benefits of dance and music are the same no matter what your gender is,” she said. “I know a lot of people think of dance as a girl thing, but it definitely isn’t. Even if you take the academics out and look at just the dance, the flexibility, and body awareness, as well as the physical benefits, do not matter what your gender is.

“Research shows that kids that are involved in music and movement perform academically above their peers from preschool all the way through college. And, that doesn’t matter what your gender is.”

DSPACP Staff Ready for First Year

Both AJo and Joy are excited about their first year.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I’m excited to see the program grow over the years,” Joy stated. “I think it will be a really nice asset to the community, and something different for parents.”

AJo echoed Joy’s sentiments and added, “I’m hoping this program will succeed and foster the love of arts in younger children, all while glorifying God and helping them reach their fullest potential.”

Classes at Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool (DSPACP) will be held inside Dancer’s Studio beginning Tuesday, August 30. Class time is 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tuition for the preschool performing arts program is $300.00 a month. Students enrolled in DSPACP have the opportunity to participate in several fundraisers throughout the year to help offset their tuition expenses, with all individual profits going towards their own tuition.

Register for Classes

Registration information can be found online at www.dancersstudioclarion.com.

For more information, visit Dancer’s Studio Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DancersStudioStars/

