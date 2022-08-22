State Police Calls: Police Investigating Sexual Assault at SCI Forest

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:

Police Investigating Sexual Assault at SCI Forest

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place around 1:53 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, at SCI Forest located along Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police indicate the incident was a same-sex forcible rape.

The victim is listed as a 31-year-old man, from Russell.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft from Motor Vehicle

PSP Marienville received a call regarding a theft of items from a motor vehicle near German Hill Road, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:17 a.m. on Sunday, August 21.

The victims are listed as a 54-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both of Derry.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police Investigating Burglary in Green Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported burglary that occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, in the area of Jones Farm Road in Green Township, Forest County.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Solara along Interstate 80 west, in Clarion Township, Clarion County, around 9:22 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

Upon interaction with the operator, police say signs of impairment were observed, and the operator was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The operator is listed as a known 49-year-old man, of Youngstown, Ohio.

DUI in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Kia Optima near State Route 68 and Dolby Street in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Police say the operator, a 42-year-old man of Chicago, Illinois, demonstrated multiple signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

State Police released the above reports on Sunday, August 21.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.