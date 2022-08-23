The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Areas of fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

