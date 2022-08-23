AAA: Gas Prices Decrease in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.254 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.254

Average price during the week of August 15, 2022: $4.317

Average price during the week of August 23, 2021: $3.326

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.337 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.249. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.369 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $4.174.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.236 Altoona

$4.346 Beaver

$4.310 Bradford

$4.095 Brookville

$4.265 Butler

$4.318 Clarion

$4.219 DuBois

$4.212 Erie

$4.221 Greensburg

$4.258 Indiana

$4.210 Jeannette

$4.254 Kittanning

$4.256 Latrobe

$4.266 Meadville

$4.329 Mercer

$4.236 New Castle

$4.259 New Kensington

$4.275 Oil City

$4.248 Pittsburgh

$4.250 Sharon

$4.329 Uniontown

$4.299 Warren

$4.161 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel this past week to $3.90. Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline are pushing prices lower. Motorists are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June. Today’s national average is 74 cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 9.12 million barrels per day to 9.35 million barrels per day last week, which is nearly identical to this time last year. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 5 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 27 cents to settle at $90.77. Crude prices increased at the end of the week due to EIA reporting that total domestic crude supply decreased by 7 million barrels to 425 million barrels. Crude prices declined earlier in the week after U.S. housing data showed that homebuilding dropped to its lowest level in 1.5 years in July. Lower housing demand also pushed oil demand expectations lower.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

