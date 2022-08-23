Clarion Area Legend Robert Lee Murphy, Jr. Passes Away

Robert Lee Murphy, Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 87.

He was born along with his twin sister Carolyn, on May 28, 1935 in East Brady, PA, and was the son of the late Robert Lee Murphy Sr. and Martha Stanley Murphy.

Bob married Janice C. Sloan of New Bethlehem on August 24, 1956.

They were 5 days short of celebrating their 66th Anniversary.

Together they had seven children.

Bob graduated from East Brady Area High School in 1953, where he participated on four championship basketball teams.

He also played baseball and golf.

After high school he attended Slippery Rock State College where he played freshman basketball.

He then transferred to Clarion State College for the second semester of his freshman year.

While at Clarion he participated in basketball, tennis, and baseball for three years.

His athletic background from high school and college led him into teaching and coaching.

He graduated from Clarion State College in the spring of 1957, and soon after began a 36 year career at Clarion Area Junior Senior High School.

He taught junior high science for three years, and driver education for 33, teaching approximately 6,200 students how to drive.

From 1960-1976 he was the Varsity Boy’s Basketball Coach.

During his tenure, his teams won 246 games and lost 139.

His teams won two County Championships and finished second nine times.

They also won three District 10 Championships and one Western PA Championship.

Murf started the Clarion High School’s golf team in the late 50’s and continued to coach them for 33 years.

During that time there were 15 State qualifiers, two District 9 individual Boys Champions, one District 9 individual Girls Champion, and three individual State top 10 Champions.

There were two District 9 Boys Championship teams and three League Championship teams.

His final 17 years at Clarion Area were also spent as Athletic Director where he was in charge of 14 varsity boys and girls teams along with several junior high teams.

As a “farewell” gift to the school, he commissioned the building and installation of ten trophy cases in 1993.

In addition to a very rewarding athletic and teaching career, Murf was a member of the P.I.A.A. District 9 Committee for 10 years.

During this time he served on the Athletic Directors Executive Council.

He assisted with game management of basketball, tennis, baseball, and golf, as well as being responsible for all of the team and individual awards presented to participants.

He was also a member of the State Athletic Directors Association for 17 years and a representative to the board of Control of the P.I.A.A. from District 9.

He was instrumental in getting District 9 into the playoff system for football.

Murf was an avid golfer with memberships at Mayfield, now Clarion Oaks, and Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville for over 50 years.

He loved to compete in matches, tournaments, and scrambles.

During his years as a member of Mayfield Golf Course, he won the Men’s Championship and Senior Championship.

Over the years he was also fortunate to have scored nine holes-in-one.

After his formal retirement in 1993, Bob and his wife Jan enjoyed traveling up and down the east coast from Pennsylvania to Florida visiting family and friends, usually spending winters in central and southwestern areas of the sunshine state.

They had developed a love for the sun and sand during 17 years of family vacations on the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Bob was a member of the Clarion First United Methodist Church for 63 years, where he served as an usher, sang in the choir, and was a member of the church board.

In addition to his wife and sister, Bob is survived by his seven children: Deborah (Mark) Whisner of Clarion; Robert M. Murphy of Sterling, VA; Diana (Bill) Hager of Hawthorn, PA; Brian (Marilee) Murphy of Sterling, VA; Julie (Bill) Brosius of Elverson, PA; Bradley Murphy of Orlando, FL; and Jennifer (David) MacInnes of Bonita Springs, FL.

He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Stephanie (Steve Arose) Hager; Briana (David) Hawkins; William (Andrea) Hager; Garret Whisner; Luke Hager; Jacob (Natalie) Brosius; Joseph and Nicholas Brosius; Aidan and Evan MacInnes.

He had three great- grandchildren: Lincoln and Charlotte Hawkins and William Hager.

Bob Murphy, known mostly as “Murf,” lived a simple life and his philosophy was “Go as long as you can, and as hard as you can! Life is short- play hard! So Be It!”

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Clarion First United Methodist Church where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. John E. Flower presiding.

Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the Clarion First United Methodist Church designated “Living Stones” in memory of Robert Murphy, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.