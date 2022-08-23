Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rhubarb Compote with Yogurt & Almonds

Enjoy this tart treat for breakfast or dessert!

Ingredients

2 cups finely chopped fresh rhubarb

1/4 cup sugar



2 tablespoons water3 cups reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt2 tablespoons honey3/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Directions

-In a small saucepan, combine rhubarb, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes or until rhubarb is tender, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a bowl; cool slightly. Refrigerate until cold.

-In a small bowl, whisk yogurt and honey until blended. Spoon into serving dishes. Top with compote; sprinkle with almonds.

