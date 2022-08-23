CLIENT REVIEW: Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing Set for September 17 in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 26th annual Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing is scheduled for September 17 in loving memory of Cheryl Scott, a long-time co-worker and friend.

Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing

When: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Where: Clarion Oaks Golf Course



Registration and Light Breakfast: 9:00 a.m.Shotgun Start: 10:00 a.m.Auction Items Open: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.Lunch Will Be Provided Immediately Following Play

The proceeds from this event go toward supporting Clarion Forest VNA’s hospice program.

Click here to download the Registration Form.

About the Ladies Golf Outing

One thing unique about the Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. golf outing is that it is exclusively for women. Years ago when the organization started the fundraising event, there were very few outings just for women. With this being said, the non-profit has an extremely large bucket auction with an array of fantastic prizes!

Golf Outing in Memory of Cheryl Scott

This year’s outing is extra special to the non-profit, as it will be in memory of their long-time co-worker and friend, Cheryl Scott. She passed away in a tragic accident on April 30, 2022, while vacationing with family and friends. She loved to golf and golfed whenever she could at the outing. Clarion Forest VNA is excited to have Cheryl’s family not only golfing but also volunteering to help with the event this year in her honor.

Thanks to a Generous Community and Staff

Clarion Forest VNA thanks the local community for providing their agency with such great auction items! The non-profit organization also extends a thank you to their major sponsors, hole sponsors, their dedicated staff members who are helping with the event, and Clarion Oaks Golf Course owners Karen and Dana Davis.

About Clarion Forest VNA’s Hospice Program

In 2021, Clarion Forest VNA’s hospice program provided end-of-life care to 183 patients. One of the core services a hospice program is required to offer is counseling services.

Part of these counseling services includes bereavement. Bereavement can be defined as the experience of losing someone important to us. These services are to be provided by a qualified professional with experience or education in grief or loss counseling.

Hospices are required to offer bereavement services to the family and other individuals in the bereavement plan of care for up to one year following the death of a patient. Their bereavement counselor performs in-home visits and well as providing grief groups and grief camps for children.

About Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides home health, hospice, palliative care, and maternal/infant services to Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson Counties with the following mission statement:

MISSION: Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is dedicated to promoting the community’s health and patient independence through the delivery of personalized compassionate care involving home-based services, hospice care, adult daily living options, and education and outreach initiatives–regardless of the patient’s ability to the extent that resources are available.

So, needless to say, being a non-profit organization, Clarion Forest VNA depends heavily on fundraising to support its mission statement. In 2021, CFVNA provided over $280,000.00 in free or reduced-cost care. The non-profit’s largest yearly fundraising effort is their annual golf tournament. Their second largest fundraising event is their annual butterfly release. Both of these fundraising events go toward supporting their hospice program.

For more information on the how you can donate to the Clarion Forest VNA, visit their website here: https://cfvna.org/.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.