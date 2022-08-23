Featured Local Job: Counselor – Education/Prevention

Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Counselor – Education/Prevention to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

Education and Prevention Counselor also known as Intervention Counselor works directly with Adolescents at their inpatient drug and alcohol treatment program – starting pay is $15.77 per hour! In this role, you will be helping youth BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking individuals to provide a full range of counseling and/or case management services to youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Join their wonderful team of dynamic, multidisciplinary healthcare professionals, who collaborate to provide youth with evidence and competency-based treatment, increasing their chances for sustained recovery from active addiction.

Salary: $15.77 – $22.15 per hour

Bonus: $3,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: Days and Evenings

Who Abraxas Is:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner.

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan.

Develop and implement individualized treatment plans while shaping the course of treatment for assigned clients.

Coordinate and implement case management activities for assigned clients.

Provide individual and caseload group counseling, as well as family conferencing for assigned clients.

Complete required documentation, such as progress and court reports, discharge summaries, treatment plans, etc.

Facilitate various treatment and life skills groups via standardized group curricula.

Participate in case consultations, treatment reviews, administrative reviews, and other multi-disciplinary meetings for assigned clients.

Attend court hearings for assigned clients.

Communicate and maintain regular contact with families, caseworkers/probation officers/guardians ad litem/etc. and provide thorough updates of progress for assigned clients.

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security.

Assist with mentoring and on-the-job training of newer team members.

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promote the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Hiring Requirements:

High school diploma or GED and four years of related experience; OR

Associate’s degree/60 credits from an accredited college or university and two years of related experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Licensure and certification or in process preferred (CAAP,CAADC,CADC,CAAD,AAC,CAAC,CCS)

Why Should I Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, they are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, their staff is at the core of everything they do. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

“Join Us in Building Better Futures!”

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

Give them a Call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

Apply online by following this link.

Also, you can explore other positions that Abraxas has to offer on their website. https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html



