Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for multiple positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

Positions include:

Girls Varsity Softball Head Coach

Full-Time Evening Custodian

Custodial Substitutes

Part-Time Food Service Worker

Daily Food Service Substitutes

Paraprofessional

Day-to-Day Secretarial Substitute

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances. Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications review will begin immediately and continue until the deadline of September 1, 2022.

