Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for multiple positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

Positions include:

  • Girls Varsity Softball Head Coach
  • Full-Time Evening Custodian
  • Custodial Substitutes
  • Part-Time Food Service Worker
  • Daily Food Service Substitutes
  • Paraprofessional
  • Day-to-Day Secretarial Substitute

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances. Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214

Applications review will begin immediately and continue until the deadline of September 1, 2022.


