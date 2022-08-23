Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 @ 08:08 AM
The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for multiple positions for the 2022-2023 school year.
Positions include:
- Girls Varsity Softball Head Coach
- Full-Time Evening Custodian
- Custodial Substitutes
- Part-Time Food Service Worker
- Daily Food Service Substitutes
- Paraprofessional
- Day-to-Day Secretarial Substitute
All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances. Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:
Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Applications review will begin immediately and continue until the deadline of September 1, 2022.
