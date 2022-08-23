Gary S. Spieker, 71, of Grove City, passed away at his home on August 15, 2022.

Gary was born April 7, 1951, he was the son of Clyde and Ella Mae (Nale) Spieker.

Gary graduated from Hopewell High and then graduated from Penn State University.

Early in his career, Gary worked as a police officer in Pottsgrove, PA and with Western Berks EMS.

He retired as an IT Manager in the health care field at UPMC Northwest.

Gary was an avid Penn State Football Fan, and enjoyed playing for Joe Paterno.

He took great pride in taking care of his lawn and would relax with a cold diet Pepsi watching tv.

Loved ones to cherish Gary’s memory are his wife Jean Spieker, his mother Ella Mae Spieker, his children Kate Oldham and her husband Justin of Columbus, Ohio, Carley Smith and her husband Joe of Lacey, Washington and Steven Spieker and his wife Caitlyn of Winchester, Virginia.

His grandchildren Riley Shiplet and Lucia Oldham of Columbus, Ohio, Asher Smith and Ella Smith of Lacey, Washington and Layken Spieker of Winchester, Virginia.

As well as his brother Richard Spieker and family of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Gary was preceded in death by his father Clyde Spieker and his brother Terry Spieker.

Private services were held at the Amity Church. Burial took place at Mt. Irwin Cemetery.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisted the family with arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.