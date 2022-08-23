Jon Williams Named on Forbes List as One of the Top Advisors in Pa.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jon Williams, a financial advisor in Clarion, runs his business and navigates his career to a point that has landed him a spot on a Forbes list.

Williams was born in North Dakota but spent most of his childhood in Fombell, Pa., (Beaver County) where he graduated from Riverside High School. After graduation, he attended Edinboro University. He graduated with his bachelor’s in economics in 2008 and a master’s degree in communications in 2010.

The catalyst for Williams turning to financial advising as a career happened between his sophomore and junior years as an undergrad. He was visiting his mother, and she asked him to look at her brokerage statements.

“What is this? What do I have?” she asked him.

He explained to her that she had mutual funds and gave her details about what that entailed.

“Why don’t you just call the people listed on the statement?” Williams remembers asking her.

“I have, but they haven’t returned a call in 20 years,” she replied.

On his ride back to Edinboro he thought to himself: “How many people are in this situation? How many people have no idea of what they have, and they need help, but there’s just not enough people that are there to help them, or maybe they are not interested in helping them.”

This moment opened Williams’ eyes to the service that some people receive in the industry and how sometimes the focus is not on the client and their needs.

This led into the two big reasons why Williams chose Edward Jones.

“There’s two reasons why I came to Edward Jones,” Williams explained.

“The first is they’re a private partnership; the second is everything that I could find about them was client-oriented–putting client interests first. It wasn’t about the brokerage firm or quarterly revenue statements, it was just about the clients. They aligned with how I thought people should be helped.”

When it comes to his favorite part about his business, Williams said, “I love complex situations. A lot of it comes down to the planning component. Making sure people have the right kind of accounts at the right time, when to utilize them, and how to implement them with my help. There are a lot of different rules, and we can certainly provide a lot of help through partnerships with CPAs and attorneys in order to get the right outcomes for clients.”

Recently, Williams was one of three Edward Jones wealth management advisors in Pennsylvania to make the *Forbes/Shook 2022 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List. The methodology for the list is “developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion–mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews–and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of four years’ experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices.” as read on the Forbes website.

Upon receiving the news that he would be recognized and commended by a publication such as Forbes, Williams mentions that it was affirming and encouraging.

“It’s really exciting. It’s kind of difficult to talk about because I like to just do my work and be effective and help as many people as I can, but certainly when something like this happens it’s a very exciting time period.”

When Williams was being interviewed by those conducting the research at SHOOK, he said that there were two components that they focused on the most.

“The first was–without sharing client information–client stories about how I was able to help turn at least a couple of families’ lives completely around.”

Williams shared with researchers examples of life-changing events that, with his guidance, gave the client the best resolution possible.

“The second component they asked a lot about was community involvement,” Williams explained.

Williams is a part of the Clarion Rotary and YMCA and is involved with his local church, as well.

“They asked about donations made to those organizations, and more recently, we’ve partnered with The BluePrint Community for the park on 2nd Avenue.”

When asked about why Clarion was his choice place to run his business, Williams credits his good friend and Clarion resident, Gary Martin.

“Gary and I both were working for Edward Jones. He was in Clarion for I think 22 or 23 years, and as he was preparing and getting ready for his retirement, we met and we talked a couple of times about myself and my wife moving down to Clarion. (We discussed) being able to work for a lot of the clients he built up, along with the clients that I had started working with when I started at Edward Jones 12 years ago.”

Williams cites Martin as a “wonderful member of our community, and he’s been a wonderful person to have as a resource and person to talk to.”

Williams and his family–his wife Jennifer and two sons, Michael (6) and Scott (4)–have lived in Clarion since 2015.

“We keep them super involved in the community. I’ll bring Michael with me when I go do volunteer activities, whether that is Rotary or YMCA. I like to bring him with me, and I like him to experience those things. Scott will also do those things when he’s a little bit older.”

Their sons also participate in striker’s soccer, T-ball, music lessons, and swimming lessons.

Williams appreciates all the handwritten letters from clients congratulating him on the Forbes list achievement, and, moving forward, wants to maintain his focus of, “putting clients’ needs first and making sure that the process is always developed for helping them reach their goals.”

Williams said that he wants to actively use his capabilities to help his clients.

“I don’t just want to facilitate transactions. I want to make sure that people will engage with me at a level that allows me to actually use my capabilities to help them, as opposed to just being a trader. I have no interest in that,” he emphasized.

“My philosophy has always been pretty simple: You learn the rules and use them to your advantage. If you learn them well enough, it’s not hard to make sure you can apply those things in the right situations.”

*Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Forbes August 2022, research by Shook Research, data as of March 2022.

