Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Born on March 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Claude E. and Ruth E. (Coulter) Smith.

After receiving her degree from Grove City College and her Master’s degree from Slippery Rock University, Karen was employed by North Hill School District where she faithfully taught the third and fourth grade classes for thirty-two years.

She was well loved by her coworkers and students.

Karen’s faith and love for Jesus Christ was everything to her.

She was a proud member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church where she served as treasurer.

She was also an integral part of the church’s women’s prayer group, Daughters of the King.

Karen loved spending all the time she could with her family and church family.

She loved old family stories After retiring from teaching, Karen enjoying spending time playing bridge with her friends.

She loved to travel and especially enjoyed going on river cruises.

Karen was grateful to have had the opportunity to visit the Holy Land.

It was one of her greatest accomplishments.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her brother, John H. Smith and his wife, Sue of Polk; her nephew and niece, Dave W. Smith and his wife, Ashley of Franklin and Erica Rohrabaugh and her husband, Jason of Saline, Michigan; and her beloved great nieces and nephew, Madison Porter of Greensburg, Kaiden Rohrabaugh of Michigan, Isabella Rohrabaugh of Michigan, Lainey Smith of Franklin, and Josie Smith of Franklin.

Her great nieces and nephew were her world and she loved them dearly.

There will be no visitation at this time and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Karen will be laid to rest at Mt. Irwin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Karen’s memory to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Karen’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

