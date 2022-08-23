Learn to Hunt With Pennsylvania Game Commission This Fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will, once again, be providing free webinars to teach people of all ages how to hunt.

Learn to Hunt webinars include information on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing game for the table.

The series kicks off this Wednesday, August 24, at 6:00 p.m. with a webinar on squirrel hunting. Additional webinars – two on archery deer hunting on September 7 and September 21, and one on pheasant hunting on October 5 – will be provided.

Webinars are approximately one hour long and are followed by a question-and-answer session. Each webinar is recorded and is made available to watch later on the Game Commission’s Learn to Hunt webpage, and those who register receive an email after the live event to access the recording.

Register for webinars or learn more here: http://bit.ly/pgclearntohunt.

The Learn to Hunt program is provided in addition to other online resources designed to help new or experienced hunters develop the confidence and skills they need to get afield. Other online programs include the Hunter-Trapper Education Course (which is required to purchase a hunting license), the Pennsylvania Archery Safety Course, the Successful Bowhunting Course, and the Successful Furtaking Course. Check these out here: https://www.pgc.pa.gov/HuntTrap/Hunter-TrapperEducation/Pages/default.aspx.

