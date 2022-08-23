Local Man Arrested on Warrant for Armed Robbery Faces Additional Charges for Contraband

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing an additional felony charge after he was found to be in possession of contraband while being processed for an arrest warrant.

Court documents indicate on Monday, August 22, the Knox Borough Police Department filed an additional criminal charge against 24-year-old Bradley Richard Elder, of Strattanville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Elder was taken into custody on a felony arrest warrant on July 5, 2022, around 10:00 a.m., in Knox Borough, Clarion County, and was subsequently found to be in possession of 19.5 Subutex tablets.

Police say 16 Subutex tablets were packaged in a blue medical glove that was knotted off at the end, while 3.5 Subutex tablets were packaged in a small clear baggie.

Both a medical glove and the plastic baggie containing the drugs were discovered inside a purple “One Tattoo Touch” condom that was found in Elder’s basketball shorts pocket that he was wearing under a pair of jeans, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that the above-described method of packaging is a known trend to place narcotics or other contraband into a lubricated bag or condom, in order to successfully smuggle the contraband into a secured facility. The packaging and the items found on Elder were then processed and logged into evidence.

Elder was turning himself in on an outstanding bench warrant to Magistrate Heeter’s office and had knowledge that he was possibly going to be committed to the Clarion County Corrections Facility, according to the complaint.

The following additional charge was filed against Elder:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Clarion County Pair Charged in Armed Robbery in Knox Face Hearings Tomorrow

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.