Lois Carol Kerr, 86, of Youngsville, PA passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at The Rouse Home, surrounded by family.

Lois was born on March 14, 1936, in New Bethlehem, PA and was the daughter of Frederick Darl Kerr and Iva Irene (Lucas) Kerr.

Lois worked over 30+ years in the precious metals department at Sylvania, retiring in 1993.

She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, cooking (especially baking), playing cards with her card club, bird watching, reading, spending summers at her nephew’s camp in Rimer, PA, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Tina Kerr-Garris of Youngsville, PA; her grandchildren, Samantha Garris and Steven Garris, both of Youngsville, PA; one brother, Melvin Kerr; and many nieces and nephews. Who she loved dearly.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Irene Kerr, three brothers, James Kerr, Frederick Kerr and Glenn Kerr, two sisters, Shirley Kerr-Panciera and Ellen Kerr-Herron.

Due to Lois’ wishes, there will be no memorial services held.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorials may be made to The Rouse Home, 701 Rouse Avenue, Youngsville, PA 16371.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

