Paul F Malone, 84, of Cooperstown, joined his wife in heaven on August 19, 2022 surrounded by Family.

He was a caring Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend.

He worked for the Franklin School District as a Custodian for many years.

He enjoyed Farming and spending time with his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

He loved getting the family together for picnics.

He was born to William and Edna Malone in Grafton, WV.

He is survived by 3 daughters; Paula (Tim) Dulaney, Joyce (Dan) Reeher and Debbie (Steve) Stackhouse; 7 Grandchildren Christie (Bobby) Whitling, Marc (Ashley Langston) Dulaney, Shawna (Sam) Warner, Erin McCool, Jessica (James) Shreffler, Greg (Aubrae) Stackhouse, Matt (Gretchen) Stackhouse and great grandchildren Jake, Devin, Colby, Danica, Daniel, Rilee, Lucas, Noah, Keegan, Avery, Jade and Elsie.

He was predeceased by Edna his wife of 65 years, his Parents, sisters Jean and Dolly, brothers Ken, Harold, Bob, Edward, Fred.

There will be a private family memorial at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

