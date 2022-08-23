Rick’s Racing Roundup: Area Tracks Push Through Rain

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Despite unfavorable weather most of the weekend, several area tracks fought the elements and still went racing.

(Pictured above: Sye Lynch and crew enjoy victory lane at Knox Raceway. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

On Sunday, most forecasts showed nearly a 100% chance of rain. Knox Raceway owner Brian Steinman wasn’t going to throw in the towel as he and the track crew said the show must go on.

The gamble paid off as the biggest crowd of the season filled the stands for the return of 410 sprint car racing at the Knox oval. It was the first time in just over 11 years that the sprint cars had competed at Knox Raceway.

When the checkers flew, it was Sye Lynch scoring his first ever Knox win over Brandon Spithaler and early leader Brandon Matus. Lynch would take home $4,000.00 for his win, which was also Twin-State Club night.

Also on the card Sunday was the first ever appearance of the Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series where Brandon Conner took home the $1200 top prize. The Seneca Slider Bobby Whitling and Hunter Exley would round out the podium. The Junior Sprints feature saw an emotional winner as Logen Lockhart dedicated his the win to his friend Kole Colwell who was injured in a kart race earlier this week.

The Junior Sprint drivers took their helmets through the stands and collected $1,676 for the Colwell family as Kole heals up and his father and fellow racer Kyle, who sustained a leg injury getting to the scene of the accident. Hopefully Kyle, Kole, and family will be back at the racetrack soon!

Closing out the evening would be the RUSH wingless sprint cars who have been a staple at the track this season. Andy Priest of New Castle would become the third different winner in four races, scoring his first ever RUSH sprint car win for car owner Ted Hull.

Knox Raceway has one more race left on the 2022 schedule when the 410 sprint cars return on Sunday, September 11. The RUSH wingless sprint cars and Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series will also return to close out the season.

(Pictured above: Nate Dussel will lead the FAST Series into Tri-City for the first time ever this Sunday. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

Late models highlighted the action at Lernerville and Sharon Speedways over the weekend.

At Lernerville Speedway, the ULMS Late Model Series visited the Speedway where Georgia’s Ashton Winger took the top honors over Franklin’s Matt Lux. Lernerville will be back in action this Friday with Champion’s Night featuring Fab 4 racing at 7:30pm.

Saturday at Sharon Speedway, officials did their best to run an efficient show and beat the rain where the World of Outlaws Late Models were pitside for the “Battle of the Border” event. A strong field of thirty-five late models filled the pits, and it was Ohio racer Devin Moran taking the checkers and the $10,000 dollar prize just as the skies opened up and the rain fell.

The econo mod feature was rained out will be made up this Saturday when the Renegades of Dirt Modified Tour highlight the card.

From Sharon, the World of Outlaws Late Models were set to invade Tri-City Raceway on Sunday for the first time since 2010 when Darrell Lanigan was the winner. Unfortunately, with overnight rain and more rain in the forecast, the show was cancelled and will not be made up.

This Sunday the spotlight will be back on the sprint cars at Tri-City when the FAST Sprint Car Series makes its first ever visit to the Venango County oval. FAST regulars Nate Dussel, Lee Jacobs, and former Tri-City winner Ricky Peterson are expected to be on hand to take on our local racers for the $3000 top prize.

The 305 sprint cars will also be on hand along with the pro stocks, who will start the evening with their makeup feature at 5:30 p.m.

