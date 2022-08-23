Robert Eugene Kirkpatrick Jr., 69, of Crown, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on Thursday morning, August 19, 2022.

He was born in Titusville on July 31, 1953, to the late Robert E. Kirkpatrick and Margaret L. (Reese) Leech, who survives.

Bob married, Catherine A. Sherbine, the love of his life of 49 years at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown.

Robert was a professional truck driver for 49 years and loved every second of it.

Whether it was a box truck, flat bed, tanker, an owner operator, contract driving or even training others to drive, Bob did it all during his career.

He always loved the open road and took great pride in his spotless driving record as well as his ability to recall turn by turn directions to anywhere on the highways and byways of America.

Anyone who knew Bob, knew he was extremely funny and quick to crack a joke.

He loved music especially southern rock and was famous within the family for being an atrocious dancer.

He loved to clean and detail his truck as well as having quite the love affair with his Kirby vacuum cleaner.

Bob loved his home and often said, despite all the places he had seen and traveled to that his little house in Crown, PA was the only place he would ever want to come home to.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his two children, Sara Beth Kirkpatrick and Derek John Kirkpatrick; his grandchildren, Aaron Gabriel Rupp and Freya Brynn Kirkpatrick; a sister, Janis Kuminkoski Rogers and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr., step-father John Thomas Leech, his sister Deborah Louise (Kirkpatrick) Bauer, and nephew Adam Christopher Bauer.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

The funeral service for Bob will follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home, with Rev. James Power, pastor, as celebrant.

Memorials in Bob’s honor may be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

