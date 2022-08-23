Say What?!: Dinosaurs Hit the Racetrack for Washington’s T-Rex Race

AUBURN, Washington – More than 150 people donned dinosaur costumes at a Washington racetrack and ran a 1/16-mile race to find the fastest T-Rex in the pack.

Emerald Downs in Auburn hosted its first T-Rex Race since 2019 when photos and videos of the event made a viral splash online.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.