State Police to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint within its coverage area.

The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway within the next four weeks.

It will run until Thursday, September 22.

