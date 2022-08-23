Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $40K in Fake e-Mail Ploy

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating an incident of theft by deception that occurred in Blawnox Borough, Allegheny County.

Police say an unknown suspect used a fake e-mail to scam the victim out of $39,520.00 sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18.

The victim is listed as a 68-year-old Blawnox woman.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, August 25, 2022.

