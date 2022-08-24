The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Thursday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

