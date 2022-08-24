 

Burns & Burns Hosts Brad Lloyd, Western Pennsylvania’s Territory Director for Acuity Insurance

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Acuity CE 8-18-22 (1) (2)Clarion, Pa.- Burns & Burns Insurance hosted Brad Lloyd, CLCS, CPIA from Acuity Insurance to teach classes about Advanced Workers’ Compensation & Advanced Personal Lines.

Brad is the Territory Director of Western Pennsylvania for Acuity Insurance. He taught both classes in New Wilmington on August 16th , and in Clarion on August 18th . The sessions were intended to further our agents’ knowledge on advanced topics in the insurance industry. This helped to educate Burns & Burns agents about the complexities of insurance and how to better serve their clients.

Some interesting items learned about workers’ compensation included the direct costs and indirect costs of a workers’ comp claims. Many employers may realize the direct costs of a claim, and forget about the indirect costs, such as lost productivity, hiring and training costs, equipment damage or down-time, clean-up, etc. Workers’ compensation claims are generally covered if the incident arises out of employment and during the course of employment.

Brad also taught us some interesting facts about Acuity’s personal lines products like home, auto, and personal cyber liability. Acuity offers endorsements on their policies that provide great value to clients. For example, the Auto Enhancement Endorsement covers personal property (items left in a vehicle), lock replacement, increased travel expenses, and more. Acuity also provides a list of Pre-Approved Repair Shops (PARS) where the insurance carrier won’t require estimates to be submitted, and the workmanship comes with a warranty.

Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, bonds, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs!

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote.

Burns & Burns


