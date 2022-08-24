 

Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-fEIg5iH2zTp3Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born in Erie, on August 9, 1968 to the late Andrew and Virginia (Bishop) Straka.

Carrie enjoyed crafting and going to the Drop-In Center in Clarion.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Carrie is survived by her step-son, John (Nicole) Hunt, Jr., and step-daughter, Erica (John) Lehnortt of West Freedom.

She is also survived by five step-grandchildren: Gage, Alexzandrya, Summer, Christopher and Brianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Hunt, Sr. and step-son, Robert Hunt.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


