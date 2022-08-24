Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born in Erie, on August 9, 1968 to the late Andrew and Virginia (Bishop) Straka.

Carrie enjoyed crafting and going to the Drop-In Center in Clarion.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Carrie is survived by her step-son, John (Nicole) Hunt, Jr., and step-daughter, Erica (John) Lehnortt of West Freedom.

She is also survived by five step-grandchildren: Gage, Alexzandrya, Summer, Christopher and Brianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Hunt, Sr. and step-son, Robert Hunt.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.