Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Cream Pie

This refreshing dessert has an enticing cream layer topped with lots of plump blueberries!

Ingredients

1-1/3 cups vanilla wafer crumbs (about 40 wafers)

2 tablespoons sugar



5 tablespoons butter, melted1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filling:

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Pinch salt

1 cup half-and-half cream

3 large egg yolks, beaten

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

Topping:

5 cups fresh blueberries, divided

2/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions

-Combine the first four ingredients; press onto the bottom and up the sides of an ungreased 9-in. pie plate. Bake at 350° for 8-10 minutes or until crust just begins to brown. Cool.

-In a saucepan, combine sugar, flour, and salt. Gradually whisk in cream; cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Gradually whisk half into egg yolks; return all to the pan. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla until butter is melted.

-Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour into crust; sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Chill 30 minutes or until set.

-Meanwhile, crush 2 cups of blueberries in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Press berries through sieve; set aside 1 cup of juice (add water if necessary). Discard pulp.

-In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in blueberry juice; bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; cool for 15 minutes. Gently stir in remaining berries; carefully spoon over filling. Chill for 3 hours or until set. Store pie in the refrigerator.

