CLIENT REVIEW: BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion to Host In-Person Cooking Demo on September 8

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion is hosting an in-person cooking demo on Thursday, September 8.

The event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the conference room of the BHS Health and Wellness Center located at 330 North Point Drive, Suite 200, in Clarion. It will be followed by a live feed of the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event is part of the BHS “evidence-based” Lifestyle Coaching programs series.

The series, which focuses on the prevention of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, mental health, and more, began in July and will run until December with both virtual and in-person classes available to anyone free of charge.

“We can go back to that old adage: ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound to cure,’” BHS Lifestyle Coaching Program Manager Patti Kuniak, RDN (Registered Dietitian Nutritionist) told exploreClarion.com. “(Prevention) is a huge factor in the reduction of chronic diseases.”

In-person classes will feature cooking demos, hosted by BHS Food Institute’s Breanna Lamberger, to show how to prepare delicious and economical recipes to help meet nutrition goals.

The power of the classes is a combination of the complementary services tailored to the community, as well as the encouragement that is often needed to make healthy life changes.

“People need advocates because they lack confidence sometimes, and they’re in this cultural thing where that’s how they’ve always done it,” said Bridget Thornton, MS, who serves as the Coordinator of Wellness at the BHS Health and Wellness Center in Clarion.

“As a hospital, we are required to complete a community health needs assessment every three years. We want to make sure we know what the top health needs are in our community and what we’re doing is consistent with those needs,” Thornton added. “We collect data on what those health needs are through surveys, focus groups, and stakeholder interviews with people in the community. These initiatives all fall in line with our community health needs assessment.”

Aside from the in-person cooking demos, a wide variety of Lifestyle Coaching programs and seminars are available online. While the classes focus on improving your wellness lifestyle to prevent chronic disease, Kuniak urged that it still helps those dealing with or taking care of loved ones who battle chronic diseases.

“Even if you do already have any of these chronic diseases, we can still help you with lifestyle care,” she said. “Lifestyle is always an adjunct therapy to a lot of these diseases.”

According to Kuniak, the Lifestyle Coaching program began roughly seven years ago at Butler Health System under grants from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The grants allowed the programs to be free to the patients, which is a barrier most deal with while trying to make necessary lifestyle choices. Since the merger with Clarion Hospital, the program has strengthened.

“We have outreach to other rural hospitals, and Clarion was one of them,” Kuniak added. “We have been working together under these grants and then, (the) Clarion-Butler merger happened, and we’re under the same system. It further energized the program. Bridget has been our connection even before the merger happened and has been a real champion for wellness.”

While the program is no longer funded by HRSA grants, it remains free.

“The physicians wanted to provide resources and education without barriers, and one of the barriers is usually cost,” Thornton explained. “A lot of people can’t afford, or can’t justify, paying for these classes. All of our lifestyle coaching programs are free.”

To register, call 724-284-4504 or visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org/services/lifestyle-coaching.

CLARION CAMPUS

Cooking demos are available for registration on the following dates at BHS Health and Wellness Center, 330 North Point Drive, Suite 301, in Clarion:

– Thursday, September 8 – 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a live feed of the DASH seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

BUTLER CAMPUS

Cooking demos are available for registration on the following dates at the Butler Campus located at 216 N Washington Street, in Butler:

– Tuesday, September 20 – 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by a live feed of the Heart Healthy seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Thursday, November 10 – 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by live feed of the DASH seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Thursday, December 8 – 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a live feed of the Mediterranean seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The following is a schedule of the online classes:

Volumetrics Weight Management Ongoing Series

Introductory classes:

Wednesday, September 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing classes:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Diabetes Lifestyle Coaching Series

– Tuesday, September 6, Tuesday, September 13, Tuesday, September 20, and Tuesday, September 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Friday, November 4, Friday, November 11, Friday, November 18, and Friday, December 2, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Heart Health Seminars

– DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension): Thursday, September 8, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, November 10, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Heart Healthy Lifestyles: Tuesday, September 27, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Mediterranean Diet: Thursday, October 6, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Thursday, December 8, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Flexitarian/Plant-Based: Thursday, August 25, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Tuesday, October 25, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Menu Planning

– Thursday, September 15, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Tuesday, November 15, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Self-Care Seminar

– Tuesday, September 6 & Tuesday, September 13, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Brain Health Seminars

– Mindfulness for Brain Health: Wednesday, September 21, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– Brain Healthy Lifestyles: Friday, October 28, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Reducing Barrier to Physical Activity – New Seminar

– Tuesday, September 20, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.