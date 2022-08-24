 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-L2rgjLr8tsGilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on August 22, 2022.

He was born in Clarion, on April 15, 1949 to the late Gilbert and Freida (Coleman) Slaugenhaupt.

Gibby served his country honorably in the United States Navy.

Surviving are his two children: Reuben Slaugenhaupt and Kathy (Neal) Stitt; brothers, Keith (Loretta) Slaugenhaupt, Tracy (Darlene) Slaugenhaupt; sister, Linda Slaugenhaupt.

Gibby is survived by five grandchildren: Justin Barr, Jesse Montana, Dalton Nick, Brandi Slaugenhaupt and Brycon Slaugenhaupt.

In addition, he is survived by 5 great-grandchildren.

Gibby was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family will be received from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.