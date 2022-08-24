Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on August 22, 2022.

He was born in Clarion, on April 15, 1949 to the late Gilbert and Freida (Coleman) Slaugenhaupt.

Gibby served his country honorably in the United States Navy.

Surviving are his two children: Reuben Slaugenhaupt and Kathy (Neal) Stitt; brothers, Keith (Loretta) Slaugenhaupt, Tracy (Darlene) Slaugenhaupt; sister, Linda Slaugenhaupt.

Gibby is survived by five grandchildren: Justin Barr, Jesse Montana, Dalton Nick, Brandi Slaugenhaupt and Brycon Slaugenhaupt.

In addition, he is survived by 5 great-grandchildren.

Gibby was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family will be received from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

