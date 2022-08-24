J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer.

He was 79.

Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Titusville High School in 1960 and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war.

He was honorably discharged in 1969 after five years of service.

He later married Norma L. Kerr in Winchester, Virginia on October 19, 1990.

Doug is survived by his sister, Carolyn, his children Stephen (Laura), Christopher (Becky), and Anne (Chris Johnson), and his four marvelous grandsons, Luke, Zander, Ezekial, and Elijah.

Also surviving are his wife Norma L. Cole of Shippenville. Five stepsons: Terry L. Kerr, of Titusville, PA (Terry Lynne) Michael J. Kerr, of Titusville, PA, Randy J. Kerr of Brookville (Paula), Joseph P. Kerr of York, PA and David H. Kerr (Lauri) of Beechwood, OH. Step-Grandchildren, Shawn P. Kerr (Kristin) of Titusville, PA, Dustin R. Kerr (fiancé Kaitlin) of Asheboro, NC., Nicholas J. Kerr (partner Marsha) of Kansas City, MO., Jeremy S. Kerr (Angie) of Titusville, Elizabeth T. Kerr (partner Ethan) of Drexel Hill, PA., Alexander J. Kerr (Kristina) of San Antonio, Texas, Sebastian D. Kerr (Sara) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Evan Hanson (Kat) of Wyncote, PA and Taylor Dezelan (Derek) of Brookville, PA.

Ten step-great grandchildren also survive.

He worked for Grand Valley Manufacturing as a machinist for many years until he and his wife, Norma relocated to the Harrisburg area in the early 1990s, where they lived for several years.

Doug was employed as an electrician for the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Enola, PA.

After retirement, they moved to Clarion.

During his retirement he volunteered at the Hospice House in Shippenville, PA.

Doug had a good musical ear, a kind heart, and some basic rules that he imparted on his children.

Doug enjoyed reading, history and working on cross word puzzles daily.

He was a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball fan.

Doug’s children have also noted that, with his passing, a good pancake recipe has been lost to eternity.

It, and he, will be missed.

Doug had a sweet tooth never passing up a cookie, snickers bar, peanut butter M & M’s or a Baby Ruth.

Many thanks to the staff at Water Run Assisted Living Facility in Clarion, PA for providing comfort and care for Doug over the past several months.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, with Rev. Cannon Martha Ishman, officiating.

A livestream of the service can be viewed on the St. James Memorial Episcopal Church Facebook page.

Full military rites will be observed.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Titusville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in his memory Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice 271 Perkins Road Clarion, PA 16214 or https://civi.cfvna.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=2.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/obituary/JDouglas-Cole.

