Teen, Passengers Escape Injuries in Rollover Crash in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen and her two passengers escaped injuries in a rollover crash that happened on Sunday morning on Lobaugh Hill Road, in Madison Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, on Lobaugh Hill Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2015 Kia Sportage driven by a known 16-year-old juvenile female, of Freeport, was traveling east on Lobaugh Hill Road when she failed to negotiate a right turn and crossed over into the north side of the roadway, striking an embankment. The front of the vehicle struck the embankment and subsequently spun counterclockwise and rolled onto its right side.

The teen driver and two passengers, a 16-year-old female of Freeport and a 16-year-old male, of Sarver, were not injured. All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, the teen was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion Hospital EMS and Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc. assisted at the scene.

