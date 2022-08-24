Philadelphia Man Allegedly Assaults Clarion Borough Woman, Threatens to Burn Her House Down

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Philadelphia man allegedly assaulted a Clarion Borough woman and threatened to burn her house down.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old David Terrell Robinson in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, August 18.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 8, Clarion Borough Police received a report regarding an incident of harassment and stalking of a known Clarion Borough woman by David Robinson.

While speaking with the victim, she provided Facebook messages between her and David Robinson. The victim told police that Robinson had been blocked on her Facebook until the evening of August 7. She unblocked him because he was continually contacting their daughter on her cell phone.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., on August 7, the victim exchanged a series of messages with Robinson to quit messaging their daughter’s phone. She advised Robinson that they were not getting back together, and to “just stop.”

Robinson then stated, “I will see you soon have fun while you can,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim replied with a voice text and the communication continued with text and voice messages. During the messages, Robinson made the following comments:

– “you just dont know how far im willing to go”;

– “you continue to think however where you want to think just know i will see you soon real soon because nothing is going to get in between me and my kids not even the cops”;

– “oh you will see me soon it’s not a threat for you it’s how i’m going to go out”;

– and “i’m serious about coming down just making sure you know that.”

During these messages, the victim replied with voice messages, asking if he was threatening her, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the messages caused the victim to “feel uncomfortable and unsure of what Robinson was going to do.”

The victim was also able to provide call logs from Facebook Messenger showing Robinson attempting to call her numerous times on August 1, the complaint indicates.

Robinson traveled from Philadelphia to Clarion Borough to confront the victim on August 18, according to the complaint.

During this altercation, Robinson pushed the victim and caused her to have approximately a three-inch scratch on her chest. He then threatened to burn the residence down and then smashed the windows of her vehicle. He also took the victim’s phone that she bought and did not return it, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 1:33 p.m. on Friday, August 19, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communication To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Comm. Repeatedly in Another Manner, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, September 13, at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

