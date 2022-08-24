 

Say What?!: National Cuban Sandwich Day Started as a Reporter’s Attempt at a Hoax

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

National-Cuban-Sandwich-Day-started-as-a-reporters-attempt-at-a-hoaxTAMPA BAY, Florida – National Cuban Sandwich Day, an annual August 23 celebration of the popular food item, was started in 2016 by a Tampa Bay Times reporter who set out to conduct a “hoax” but ended up with a holiday.

Christopher Spata, a staff reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, said he became fascinated by food holidays in 2016 and set out to see if he could create one of his own and have it spread across the country.

Read the full story here.


