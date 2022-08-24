SPONSORED: BGM Offers Customized Products Processed In-House for Your High School Sports Teams

 

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

image001BROOKVILLE, Pa. – At BGM Custom Wear you don’t have to be shocked by the cost and the lead time of ordering clothing with your business logo on it!

BGM Custom Wear has access to thousands of different products, like hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, and so much more. Everything at BGM is completed in-house right in Brookville with little to no lead time and no minimum order requirements, making it easy to get exactly what you need.

Pictured: BGM Team's Kari is heat pressing a personalized t-shirt.

So, whether you already have a logo or a need, a design done for your BGM has the services available to get you the branding you desire with some of the most state-of-the-art machines in the area.

BGM Custom Wear believes that businesses and individuals should be able to represent themselves in their clothing at a reasonable price and turnover time.

Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your company’s needs or click here to find out more about their products and request a quote.

Check out the company’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.

image004

BGM Custom Wear Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

image002


