 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglaries in Perry, Hickory Townships

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police car buildingCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:

Burglary in Perry Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 11.

The value of the stolen items is listed as $20.00.

The victim is reported to be a 37-year-old Parker man.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 24.

Burglary in Hickory Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary that occurred sometime between Sunday, July 31, and Friday, August 19, at a residence along Otter Road, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say ammunition and different types of alcohol were stolen from the residence.

The victims are listed as a 63-year-old male and a 61-year-old female, both of Erie.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, August 23.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.