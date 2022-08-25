The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light north wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.