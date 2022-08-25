Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 21, 1934 to the late Wade and Ruth Margaret (Knight) Buck.

Alma was a graduate of Cranberry High School and the Oil City Hospital School of Nursing where she earned a degree in nursing and enterostomal therapy and wound care.

She was a fifty year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

In her earlier years, she was an active leader with the Girl Scouts and the Rainbow Girls.

Alma enjoyed being involved in the activities of her daughters.

She was of the Protestant faith, and formerly attended Seneca United Methodist Church.

Alma loved her pets, including dogs, cats, and birds.

She attended most every event or activity that her family and grandchildren participated in.

Mrs. Kinch was first employed as a nurse at the Oil City Hospital.

She then had a long career as a visiting nurse with the Venango V.N.A., providing wound care in the Oil City, Franklin, and Titusville areas.

She was the proud inventor of “Alma’s Butt Paste”.

She was married on June 17, 1955 to H. Dean Kinch, and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2009.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda S. Erwin and her husband Michael of Seneca; four grandchildren: Michelle Semprevivo and her husband Tony of Seneca, Bonnie Roxberry and her husband Jay of Elizabeth, Michael Dean Erwin and his wife Caryn of Seneca, and Natalie Trainer of Elizabeth; and four great-grandchildren: Jacob, James, and Annabelle Roxberry of Elizabeth, and Cruz Erwin of Seneca.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Trainer; and an infant daughter.

Visitation will be held Friday (Aug. 26) from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Friday at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Travis Earp, pastor of The Living Word Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323; or to an animal/rescue charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Alma’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

